Contact Buy Local. Advertise with Cramahe Now Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Subject Your Message
4 thoughts on “Contact”
Thank you Robinson Family for continuing to provide a much needed information service to Cramahe and beyond!
What a great site for all the people of Cramahe, I only wish that Brighton had such wonderful coverage of all things local. Remember folks to support the sponsors so that this excellent service can continue. And contribute yourself !!!!!!
( A former resident of Cramahe )
Thanks for the props Keith! The good news for you is Brighton Now is coming!
Greetings,
In the Castleton Town Hall on May 1st 2017 Martial Arts classes for adults and kids will be available . It will be every Monday & Wednesday nights . Kids: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm & Adults 7:00pm to 8:30 pm.
The registration for adults and kids will be on:
April 19 5-8 pm
April 20 5-9 pm
April 22 10 am – 3pm
Location: Castelton Town Hall 1780 Percy Street Castelton.
Thank You,
Kosho Ryu International
koshoryu.com