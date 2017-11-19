Is your cat the coolest? Your dog the smartest? Your pony the prettiest?

Maybe your goat is the goatee-ist!

Whatever!

Get together with your neighbours December 3 to make this year’s Castleton Santa Claus Pet Parade (the 3rd annual!) a celebration of barnyard buddies, farmhouse friends, and Castleton critters the best ever.

Ms Primrose, herself, from the Primrose Donkey Sanctuary, will be sashaying in front of Castleton Town Hall.

You and your pet should definitely be, too!

There will be hot chocolate, cookies and carol singing with a finale light up of the Castleton Town Hall Christmas Tree at 5 pm.

Sign up your pet and yourself before December 1 with a call to Delia at 1.905.344.7819.

This year the parade starts at 3:30 pm from the Castleton Town Hall, not the school as in previous years.