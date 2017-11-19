First responders employed by the police, ambulance and fire departments must be vigilant when it comes to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. It is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event such as a natural disaster or a car accident.

These organizations need the support of the public to help deal with the problem.

Come on out and show your support when local favourite Sawmill Roads return to the stage after being away for two years at the Keeler Centre in Colborne November 25 at 9 PM

Have some great wings and dance the night away to the sweet tunes of Sawmill Road.

For tickets contact your favourite Cramahe Fire Fighter.

Tickets will also be available at the door on a first come first served basis.

$15 per person

$20 per couple

Saturday, November 25 at 9 PM – 12 AM

Keeler Center

80 Division St, Colborne, Ontario K0K 1S0