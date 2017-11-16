Story and photo by Bill Hornbostel Pictured: Cobourg Collegiate Institute students and Cobourg councillors pose with some of this year’s decorations for Cobourg Magic



Every year at Christmastime, Cobourg’s Rotary Harbourfront Park is decked out for the holiday. One hundred twenty small Christmas trees are planted, and more than 100,000 lights brighten the night for Cobourg Christmas Magic. To help prepare for this year’s Christmas Magic, students from Cobourg Collegiate Institute have volunteered to help set up for the event. Some help with the trees or the lights, and a group of woodshop students is making decorations for the park.

This year’s theme is Canada 150, and in keeping with the theme the students have built a collection of wooden animal statues: moose, deer, bears, and beavers. In the process, students gained valuable experience in using their tools and working together. Andy Chient, one of the student volunteers, says, “This was a great opportunity for me to learn some new skills. For example, I never used a jigsaw before, so I was learning new skills while making this project. It was kind of fun working with my friends, and we could learn teamwork.”

Beyond the skills that the students learn while working on projects like this, the students take pride in their work and in their community. Another student volunteer, Emma Kimmerly, says, “I thought it was a great experience, and I’m glad to do things for the Town of Cobourg, and I enjoy it.”

Shawn Davis, the woodshop teacher, sees the satisfaction his students have in their work, and encourages them to work on other community projects as well. “We try to get our senior students involved with doing as many community projects as we can. The kids take ownership of this stuff. I know that a lot of the kids take their families and do drive-bys and say, ‘I did that,’ or ‘We put that together.’ So, its all about community, and this is what the kids do.”

The lighting up ceremony takes place on November 24th from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The lights will be up for enjoyment from Friday, November 24 – Friday, January 5, 2018 from

6:00pm – 10:00pm every day.