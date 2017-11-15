Habitat for Humanity Northumberland’s annual Gingerbread Festival will kick off this coming Friday, November 24, 2017.

Coinciding with Cobourg’s Christmas Magic tree lighting ceremony, Habitat’s festival promotes local holiday shopping while bringing awareness to the need for affordable homeownership in Northumberland County.

Follow Habitat for Humanity Northumberland’s 2017 Gingerbread Trail and enter to win tasty and beautiful gingerbread houses this holiday season.

The 2017 Habitat for Humanity Northumberland Gingerbread Festival will be the largest one to date. This year over 60 gingerbread creations will be placed in dozens of local businesses throughout Northumberland County. Gingerbread aficionados will be able to view festival entries in Port Hope, Cobourg, Gore’s Landing, Grafton, Colborne, Brighton, and Warkworth.

Follow the Gingerbread Trail across the County to view the 2017 festival entries. Gingerbread Trail maps will be available at participating businesses and on Habitat’s website and social media pages.

To kick off the 2017 Gingerbread Festival Habitat volunteers will distribute gingerbread cookie kits to children attending the Christmas Magic tree lighting ceremony on November 24th in downtown Cobourg. This kick-off is presented in partnership with the Town of Cobourg who have sponsored the gingerbread cookies, prepared by the Dutch Oven.

Local community organizations, schools, individuals and businesses have come together to create the gingerbread for the festival. Community entries will be awarded through free draws, while the professional entries will be awarded by silent auction (minimum bid of $25).

Donations to Habitat Northumberland will be welcomed at all the Gingerbread Trail locations. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards Habitat’s homebuilding program which helps families achieve strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership.

The 2017 Gingerbread Festival will run from November 24th to December 16th.

On Saturday, December 16th, winners will be drawn for the community decorated entries and the silent auctions for professional entries will be closed. Also on that date, Habitat will announce the top three winners from each of three decorating categories: Kids (12 and under), Community, and Professional. Prizes and ribbons will be given to the winning entries which will be announced and displayed on Habitat’s website and social media pages.

For more information about the Gingerbread Festival and how to follow the Gingerbread Trail, please visit www.habitatnorthumberland.ca or call 289-252-0999 ext. 28.