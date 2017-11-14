The Community Services Committee of the Colborne Legion is preparing to get the annual Christmas Hamper program underway. The program started about fourty years ago by WW2 veteran Voureen (Buff) Jack and has run continuously since then. The committee is more the coordinator of the local effort as local groups and churches provide support through donations and volunteering. The Colborne Legion is one of the hubs for hampers in Northumberland County which works with the Salvation Army in Cobourg. The hubs work together to reduce duplication of efforts throughout the county which makes better use of resources to those most in need.

Throughout the month of November on Wednesdays and Thursdays the Colborne Legion will be receiving signups for hampers from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Any low income family in Cramahe Township may signup. Proof of address, identification and proof of income are needed when signing up.

During the signups, volunteers will also be completing wish lists to get children under the age of 18 on the Giving Tree at the Northumberland Mall. Families with children should get signed up for a hamper as early as possible to make sure the children get on the tree and gifts are purchased for them.

The hampers will be assembled and distributed during the week leading up to Christmas. Anyone wishing more information about the hamper program may contact:

Community Services Committee Chair

Patti May

905-355-2680

email hampers@colbornelegion.org