The Kim & Sam Team & Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre

The holiday season is a time of joy and connection with family and friends for many. However, for some this is an especially difficult time of year. The Kim & Sam Team of Royal Heritage Realty in Colborne have teamed up with Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre for the holiday season and through 2018 to make a difference in Northumberland families lives.

Cornerstone is an important agency providing support and counselling to families in Northumberland dealing with family violence. Not having a home over the holidays is a particularly difficult time for women and children fleeing violence. You can make a big difference with financial donation of any size or some very needed household items.

The Kim & Sam Team will run the Gift of Giving Campaign from November 15th to December 22nd 2017. You can drop by the office at 18 King St. Colborne to delivery your household item or financial donation. The Kim & Sam Team will be match every financial donation they receive and double the impact of the campaign. To receive a list of needed items and what your financial donation will provide to a family in need please call The Kim & Sam Team office at 905-355-5500 or email info@kimandsam.ca

On Saturday November 25th at 7 PM the Santa Claus Parade will roll though downtown Colborne and pass the Kim & Sam Team office. Drop in for some free hot chocolate and support the Gift of Giving Campaign.