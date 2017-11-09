This year at the Christmas Open House, Jan & her team will once again be welcoming local artisans! On display and for sale will be hand painted wooden paddles, hand made wood products/crafts and jewelry.
Be sure to join them on November 18th/19th from 9am-4pm.
Great Show Room Prices!
For more info, contact the Hoselton Team at 905-355-3933 or jan@hoseltons.com
Located in Coborne @124 Percy St. just 2 minutes south of The Big Apple!
Visit the website here: www.hoseltons.com
