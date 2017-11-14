Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm in Colborne at the Keeler Centre skate with the Big Guy With the White Beard and eccentric getup. He will, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” you into a holiday mood and amaze with his deft moves on the ice pad.

This community event is sponsored by CRH Canada Group Inc. and is open to all families. Just to improve your Holiday Mood, admission is free.

This event is being hosted by Community Care Northumberland.

And… along with the free skate with Santa (10:00 am – 1:00 pm) there is a Bake Sale (which I don’t want to miss) and a Memory Tree.

“Community Care Northumberland is pleased to continue the tradition of A Community Christmas Family event in Colborne,” said Trish Baird, Executive Director of Community Care Northumberland.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to make special family memories during the holiday season.”

Location: Keeler Centre, 80 Division Street, Colborne, Ontario

Date: December 2nd, 2017

Time: 10:00 pm – 1:00 pm

For more information about this event, please contact Maretta in the Community Care Northumberland in Colborne office (905)355-2989 or visit www.commcare.ca/christmas.html

Maretta Riley

Program Assistant – Colborne

Phone: (905)355-2989

Email: m.riley@commcare.ca

Trish Baird

Executive Director

Phone: (866)514-5774

Email: t.baird@commcare