(L to R) Students Julia Koehl, Travis Warner, Kyra McReelis-Fox, Carter Windsor, Kendra McReelis-Fox.

Colborne Public School will be presenting its eighth annual Festival of Trees fundraiser on November 24th and 25th hosted by the Colborne Legion Branch 187.

All proceeds from the event are in support of the Colborne Public School Music Program. Festival of Trees will be held on November 24th (5:00 – 9:00 pm) and 25th (11:00 am – 9:00 pm) at the Colborne Legion Branch 187. The event will feature 27 fully decorated Christmas Trees which will be raffled and auctioned off.

The Colborne Public School Music Program is entirely self-funded and this event is our main fundraiser. Funds raised will go towards providing musical education for students in Grades 3 through 8 using ORFF (xylophones), drumline and band instruments including all repairs and regular maintenance as required. Also, our Drumline, which has won six provincial championships while competing in the Canadian Drumline Association over the past six years, hopes to travel to British Columbia to compete in their provincial championships.

Trees have been donated by several local businesses and service groups including:

The Colborne Lions Club, CIBC, Rutherflo Transportation, Dr. T. Luong’s Office, CRH Canada’s – Ogden Pint Quarry, McGlennon Insurance, Rotary Club of Colborne, Township of Cramahe, Tip Top Realty, Colborne Legion Branch 187 Ladies Auxiliary, Home Hardware, Rutherford`s Farm & Roadside Market, Classic Rock 107.9, Cramahe Now, Cramahe Township Firefighter’s Association, Colborne Public School Parent Council, Sunny Days Day Program, Downey Pharmacy, JEBCO, & YMCA Northumberland

On Friday, November 24th, at 7:00 pm there will be a concert at the Colborne Legion given by the Colborne Public School Drumline. On Saturday evening, Oak Ridge Percussion, which is comprised almost entirely of former Colborne Public School students, will be performing in the parade.

Memorial Tree

Once again at this year’s Festival of Trees we are honouring the lives of ten community children: Lizzy Corbeil, Erin Reed, Robyn and Eric Taylor, Kandas Derry, Mitchell Ferguson, Taylor Christina Edwardson, Kaitlyn Bates and Kevin and Brandon Cote with corporate sponsors who are donating money directly to the festival in memory of all the children.

Also a huge thank you to the Colborne Legion Branch 187 for donating the use of the building for free for the duration of the event.

For more information please visit colbornepublicschool.wordpress.com or contact Chad Morford (chad_morford@kprdsb.ca) at Colborne Public School (905)355-2532.