What is a Wassail?

According to Google, is “a spiced ale or mulled wine drunk during celebrations for Twelfth Night and Christmas Eve, “ or when you “drink plentiful amounts of alcohol and enjoy oneself with others in a noisy, lively way,” or when people go, “from house to house at Christmas singing carols.”

Given that the Oriana Singers are a sober lot and abide by the driving laws of the province, it is a good bet “A Northumberland Wassail” is going to be all about the singing.

If you like quality singing and Christmas cheer is something you value then finding them together in the form of the Oriana Singers’ Christmas concert at Trinity United Church in Cobourg will lift your spirit into a Christmas mood.

“A Northumberland Wassail will transport you, through the power of music, back to the turn of the century in Northumberland County. We invite you to hear the 65 voices of the Oriana Singers as we sing selections evoking the many elements of the winter season, share in seasonal refreshments of hot apple cider and treats, and continue with songs reminiscent of a seasonal house party.”

The event occurs November 25 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 general admission at the door for adults and Seniors. Students must pay $10. However, if you are an enterprising Senior and want to buy your ticket in advance you can save yourself three bucks off the price of admission.

Advance tickets are available at The Burnham Family Farm Market, Victoria Hall Ticket Office and from Choir Members.

www.orianasingers.com