When it comes to buying a Christmas gift for that someone special it is always good bet to surprise them with an artistic present.

There are many charming gift ideas for you to consider at the Colborne Art Gallery Christmas Market during the Christmas pre-season.

The Market which is located at 51 King Street East, is open from November 16 through December 17, 2017.

Just look at this list: Jewelry, pottery, baby quilts and toys, tea towels, quilted bags, home decor, giclee prints, cards, and small paintings in oil, watercolour, batik, ink and mixed media.

It is almost guaranteed that there is something there for those you want to give something special to this Christmas.

Should you like to be the first to eyeball what is there, then plan to attend the Opening Reception November 16 at 7 pm. The event runs until 9 pm.

All are welcome.

The Colborne Art Gallery

51 King Street East, Colborne, Ontario

www.thecolborneartgallery.ca