New Tool for New Parents

A new online tool can help parents better prepare for a key medical appointment that is available to their child at 18 months of age.

Currently, Ontario offers an Extended 18-Month Well-Baby Visit for families with a year-and-a-half old child. This is an opportunity for parents to discuss their 18-month old child’s growth and development with their health care provider during a longer, more in-depth medical visit. The Well-Baby Visit will also include vaccination, a review of important 18-month milestones, and referrals for extra support if needed.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is not only promoting the importance of this visit, but also the 18-Month Well-Baby Visit Planner (http://myvisit.ca). The online tool takes only five to 10 minutes to complete, and can help parents come up with topics and questions they want to raise with their health care provider during the Well-Baby Visit. Topics covered by the online planner include: physical health, safety, parenting and healthy habits, motor and language skills, and social/emotional development.

“If your child is approaching 18 months, this online planner is a valuable tool to review,” says Shelley Shaughnessy, a Public Health Nurse with the HKPR District Health Unit. “Eighteen months is a key moment in a young child’s development, so the Extended 18-Month Well-Baby Visit is an important time to check in with a medical expert to see that your child is doing well and is on the right track.”

The sooner that potential delays and problems are identified, the better off it is for a child and the entire family. Early identification of potential problems means that a child can be referred to the right community service or program for the necessary care and support.

To find out more about the Enhanced 18-Month Well-Baby Visit or the online planner, call the Health Unit toll-free at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5003, and speak to a Public Health Nurse.