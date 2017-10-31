November is Falls Prevention Month – Community Care Northumberland Helps You Find Your Balance

November 1st, 2017 (Northumberland County)

Key statistics in Canada

Falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults

Falls in older adults account for $2 billion in direct health care costs annually

Over 1/3 of older adults will be admitted to long-term care after hospitalization for a fall

Falling can lead to depression, mobility problem and loss of independence.

Community Care Northumberland’s falls prevention classes aim to help seniors decrease these negative effects and potential injuries associated with falls and near falls. They have trained health care professionals leading these classes with several location options throughout Northumberland County.

What is a Falls Prevention Class?

30 minutes of falls prevention education (real life scenarios on trips, hazards, lighting, effects of medications, etc. to increasing the participant’s ability to make positive changes to their environment and choose safer ways to do activities.

30 minutes of light exercise that are designed to work on strength and balance and balance for seniors.

There is absolutely no cost for seniors to participate in them

Seniors wanting to attend this program are asked to complete a screening questionnaire to help ensure their safety. The program runs for one hour twice per week. During the first week a brief review of the participant’s abilities is completed so that improvements can be made at the end of 12 weeks. For more information and to register see contact the local Community Care Northumberland office below.

Classes In: Local office #: Email: Bewdley 905-372-7356 cobourg@commcare.ca Campbellford 705-653-1411 campbellford@commcare.ca Cobourg 905-372-7356 cobourg@commcare.ca Colborne 905-355-2989 colborne@commcare.ca Hastings 705-696-3891 hastings@commcare.ca Port Hope 905-885-9860 porthope@commcare.ca Warkworth 705-875 -7654 warkworth@commcare.ca

Information about this program can also be sourced online at: www.commcare.ca/wellness.html

“Preventing falls by strengthening our bodies and educating ourselves on how to prevent them is key to helping us stay healthy,” said Trish Baird, Executive Director of Community Care Northumberland. “We want to help seniors keep their balance and stay independent in our own homes longer.”

“We are able to operate this program free of charge due to the funding we receive from the Central East Local Health Integration Network (Central East LHIN),” she added.