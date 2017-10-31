Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi received unanimous support at Queen’s Park for the second reading of his Private Member’s Bill (Bill 170), An Act to proclaim Child Abuse Prevention Month.

If passed, Bill 170 would proclaim the month of October as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Officially proclaiming October as Child Abuse Prevention Month is our way to recognize that ending child abuse is a responsibility we all share. Our government, children’s aid societies and leaders of organizations across this great province continue to work together to protect our children and prevent child abuse. I was honoured to bring forward this piece of legislation and look forward to the continued cooperation from all parties in the Legislature to observe it’s passage.” – Lou Rinaldi, M.P.P., Northumberland – Quinte West

The government’s position that Rinaldi is leading is that ”Ensuring the safety of children, one of the most vulnerable sectors of our community, is everyone’s responsibility,” according to the member’s press release.

Agencies across Ontario involved with youth: Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society, The Hospital for Sick Children, Native Child and Family Services of Toronto and police services.

Bill 170 has been referred to the Standing Committee on Regulations and Private Bills for further consideration.