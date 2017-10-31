See J.M. Barrie’s stories of dealing with WWI come to life.

“Echoes of the War is an original adaptation of J.M Barrie’s short stories for the stage. Following a highly successful run in Chicago and Toronto, it reveals the challenges families faced at the beginning, during, and towards the end of the Great War. Barrie’s adopted son George was killed in action in 1915, and perhaps these stories were his way of healing, with a sense of humanity and great heart.

These little-known pieces have rarely been performed and will surprise those who only know Barrie as the author of Peter Pan.

A review of the Chicago production of ‘Echoes of the War’ from NPR affiliate WBEZ Chicago.

‘The stories, like “Peter Pan,” are about death and loss and the way family life tries to tame–literally, to domesticate–those painful realities. Each scene has its share in demonstrating how the war shaped all conversations, even those taking place over brandy in comfortable libraries or around the table in cozy kitchens.’”

Adapted by Deborah Ann Smith and directed by Michael J. Gellman

With, Jerome Bourgault, Vince Deiluis, Tasia Loeffler-Vulpe, Sean Pratt, Deborah Ann Smith.

November 25, 2017, at the Castleton Town Hall, 3 pm & 7:30 pm

Tickets $25 & for Seniors, Veterans and Arts Industry, $20

From the Facebook website:

(83) Echoes of the war – Home