CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT is looking for future Volunteer Firefighters.

The position requires a community-minded, self-motivated team player in good physical condition who wants to contribute to the community.

Candidates must possess a minimum of grade 12 education, a clean driver abstract and pass a criminal record/vulnerable sector search if offered an interview.

Selected applicant(s) must possess one or more of the following: Pre-Service Fire and/or Post-Secondary Education, a skilled trade, valid CPR & first aid, valid DZ licence, fluency in a second language or sign language. Documentation must be presented for any qualifications that are claimed.

Protective equipment and training will be provided.

This is a volunteer position, with no benefits provided. The position is on an as-needed basis, 24/7, every week.

Deadline for Resumé submissions: 4:00 P.M. on November 26th, 2017

Direct Postal Submissions to: Brandon Northrup, Fire Chief

Township of Cramahe

1 Toronto Street, P.O. Box 357,

Colborne, Ontario K0K 1S0

Direct Email Submissions to: brandon@cramahetownship.ca

Re: Volunteer Fire Fighter

All applicants are thanked in advance for their interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Personal information and any supporting material that is obtained and used in accordance the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection Act is used only for candidate selection.