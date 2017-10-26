Pure Joy perfectly expresses what Johanna Wiersma and Joy Cameron feel about their organic homegrown skin food, grown at Fifth Wind Farm.

The farm, which is in Cold Springs about 10 minutes north of Cobourg, offers a community shared agriculture garden which is run on the honour system and which, for a seasonal fee, provides a once per week basket of vegetables of your choice.

As well, you can sign up for a 6-month herbal apprenticeship, workshops and herb walks, all with a view to enhancing participants knowledge of healing botanicals.

Salves, creams, oils, tinctures, teas and condiments are conceived and created using, for example, Calendula and Sea Buckthorn. Hippophae is a genus of Sea Buckthorn, deciduous shrubs in the family Elaeagnaceae.

The name Sea Buckthorn may be hyphenated to avoid confusion with the buckthorns. The Sea Buckthorn plant (Hippophae rhamnoides) is a rare species of fruit, native to Europe and Asia. The plant is used for soil and wildlife conservation but also produces some tasty, tart (but citrusy) berries high in nutrient value.

Once thought of as an invasive species, covered in obnoxious sharp thorns, Sea Buckthorn is poised to be the next big thing.

The oil is well-known today for its healing and rejuvenating effects on the skin. When used topically, it’s a great natural cleanser and exfoliator. It can also help heal burns, cuts, wounds, sunburn, rashes, and other types of skin damage and is thought to have a positive effect on actinic keratosis (old age barnacles).

As well, Sea Buckthorn is thought to have many nutrients such as Vitamin A, B, C, D, E and K. It is an anti-oxidant and contains Omega 3 and 6 as well as dietary minerals.Sea Buckthorn grows prodigiously and in mid-August, it is loaded with berries.

Harvesting is not for the faint-hearted, even the birds ignore the thorns and sour taste.

All Pure Joy products are dried and steeped in olive oil.

Should you survive the harvest, Sea Buckthorn berries can be eaten, put into creams and salves, used to make a delicious tea and frozen to put into smoothies.

Wiersma and Cameron also use Calendula, St. John’s wort for sore muscles, Arnica and Comfrey, Poplar Bud which is a natural preservative, and Plantain, good for itchy things.

Johanna Wiersma and Joy Cameron made a presentation to The Cramahe Horticultural Society the 3rd Tuesday in September, in the Rotary Room of the Keeler Centre.

Fifthwind Farm

3987 Timlin Road

Cobourg, Ontario

905 342 3666

www.purejoyherbalcreations.com

email: purejoyherbs@gmail.com