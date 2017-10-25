On Monday, October 23rd, Colborne Legion Poppy Campaign Chair Carol McDonald presented Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs with the first poppy of the 2017 campaign at the Cenotaph in Colborne.

The Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign kicks off on October 27th when boxes of poppies will appear in most of the stores and businesses in Colborne. Volunteer canvassers will be at several locations like Colborne Foodland, LCBO, Tim Hortons, Ultramar, The Big Apple etc. on Friday the 27th & Nov. 3rd and Saturday the 28th & Nov. 4th. Cadets from the 1 Can Para group based in Brighton will be joining the Legion members on the Saturdays. What a dedicated group of young people the cadets are.

The Poppy Campaign is conducted each year by thousand of members of Royal Canadian Legion branches across Canada in order to raise funds that directly support Veterans and their families. Poppies are distributed freely, but your generous donations are invaluable.

Legion members are reminded of the oath they took upon becoming members, particularly the part promising active participation in the poppy campaign. Some slots are still available. Signup sheets are in the clubroom at the branch. Those who wish to lay wreaths in memory of the fallen need to contact Carol McDonald at 905-355-3400 or email poppy@colbornelegion.org no later than Nov. 4th.

The annual Church Parade to which Legionnaires and veterans are invited to join in a service of remembrance at Sabbath Rest Community Church (Castleton townhall) takes place on Sunday Nov. 5th at 10am. Sgt-at-Arms Bill Bachellier is seeking volunteers for the Colour Party for both Church Parade and the Remembrance Day service. He can be contacted at 905-377-3111 or email sgtatarms@colbornelegion.org

The poppy campaign concludes on November 11th with the Remembrance Day parade and service at the cenotaph. The parade forms up at 10:30am behind Mac’s Milk. The service at the cenotaph starts at 11am.

There will be a dinner held at the Legion on the evening of the 11th. The guest speaker this year will be Manuela Joannou from Project Trauma Support, a support project for military and first responders suffering from PTSD. The cost for the dinner for veterans and companion is no charge, all others is $20. Please contact the branch at 905-355-5479 to reserve your seat. The dinner will be catered by Black Dress Catering.