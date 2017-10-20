The END POLIO NOW Flag will fly over Town Hall in recognition of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative started nearly 30 years ago by Rotary International.

Rotary members in your community and in cities, towns and villages across Ontario are among millions reaching out on World Polio Day, October 24 to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio – a vaccine preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

In many cities all over the world, October 24, 2017 has been proclaimed World Polio Day in honour of Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio from the world. Rotarians will be gathering at city and town halls to acknowledge October 24 as World Polio Day, and to reconfirm our deep commitment to Eradicate Polio from the face of the earth. There will be proclamation ceremonies and flag raising ceremonies in towns and cities all over Ontario, to raise awareness to our cause and efforts in eradicating this disease.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 37 cases in 2016, to just 11 so far in 2017. To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as they have done annually since 2013, will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to previously polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

Rotary has contributed more than US$1.7 billion to ending polio since 1985, including hundreds of thousands of dollars contributed by the Rotary Clubs here in Canada and our community.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Rotarians with the Rotary Club of Colborne invite you to visit endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio and how you can help.

Rotary END POLIO NOW Fact Sheet