The Cold Creek Comets Beeline Sports atom BB team has won its second tournament in as many attempts early in this minor hockey season.

After the winning the Markham-Stouffville Starfest Tournament in September, the Comets also claimed the champion banner at the Clarington Applefest Tournament the weekend of Oct. 13 to 15.

“Congratulations to this team for their hard work and determination this past weekend in the Clarington Applefest Tournament,” says manager Danielle Rock. “As always this young group of talented hockey players represented our organization with class.”

The Comets play their Lower Lakes Female Hockey League games out of the Keeler Centre in Colborne while also competing in tournaments.

In Clarington, the Cold Creek girls faced opposition from the Waterloo Ravens, Gloucester-Cumberland Stars, and the host tournament team Clarington Flames.

The first game was played against Waterloo where the Comets won 3-0, with Emily Stewart scoring the game-winning goal and Sophie Harold and tallying the two insurance markers. Goaltender Charlie Evans earned the complete game shutout in net.

Cold Creek then defeated Clarington 4-1 before settling for a scoreless draw with Gloucester-Cumberland.

Strong defence on this Comets’ team from Sydney Rock, Kenzie O’Neill, Lilly Stevenson and Isabelle Herron (with Isabel Mason moved to forward to cover missing players) keeps this team in every game they compete in.

Evans again earned a shutout, making incredible toe saves, and stopping the opposition on point-blank shots. The 0-0 tie gave the Cold Creek players an added boost of confidence knowing how the Stars had dominated games against the other teams.

Going into the semifinals against the Waterloo, the Beeline Sports Comets bench was shortened due to players having prior commitments and some illness. The Comets team jumped out to a two-goal advantage before seeing that lead disappear. At an even score, a brand new game unfolded. Samantha Trites was able to hold on in net and shut the door on future chances by the Ravens. Jordyn McAskill netted the game-winner on a pass from Stewart and Brielle Osborne halfway through the third period.

A re-match of two very even teams took place in the championship final.

Cold Creek and Gloucester-Cumberland finished the first period with no scoring. Playing on Olympic size ice surface there was plenty room for players to move but again, the strong defence shut the Stars down.

After the Comets killed off a penalty midway through the second period, Stevenson was able to hold the blue-line shooting the puck into Harold with Osborne being in front of the net to bang home the rebound, opening the scoring up at 1-0 in favour of the Comets.

The third period saw opportunities for both teams but the lone goal was all that would be needed to secure a second team banner and tournament victory in as many attempts.

Evans recorded her third shutout of the tournament in this final game.

“An overall outstanding effort from all players of the Beeline Sports Cold Creek Comets atom BB team left all the parents and supporters super proud of this group of amazing girls!” Rock says.