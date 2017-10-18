The Mill at Piper Creek is a looking after your entertainment needs with quality acts.

After the appearance of the popular Alan Reid and Rob Van Sante during SCOTTISH FOLK CONCERT last Friday at the Castleton United Church, the next event brought you by the energetic folks at The Mill at Piper Creek is the amazing… Ron Sexsmith.

This iconic Canadian songwriter and performer is coming to Victoria Hall in Cobourg on November 18, at 8 pm in the Concert Hall. The show is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available through the Victoria Hall box office in Cobourg.

Echoes of the War is an original adaptation of J.M Barrie’s short stories for the stage.There will be two shows at CASTLETON TOWN HALL NOV. 25, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM. This is a Canadian Premier, following a highly successful run in Chicago. It reveals the challenges families faced at the beginning, during, and towards the end of World War I.

Barrie’s adopted son George was killed in action in 1915, and perhaps these stories were his way of healing, with a sense of humanity and great heart. Adapted by Deborah Smith, directed by Michael Gelman.

As many of you know, the mill is a community labour of love. The wonderful people who helped to clean and empty this intriguing space were numerous but in particular, the board want to acknowledge the help that The Cox Family, Maureen Culhane, Ryan & Roger Doidge, David Furuya, Ian Hartford, Lisa Meekes, Daphne Rayner, Mark Turney (and assistant!) provided.

If you are a woodwork or interested in helping out the restoration of the Mill, COME ON DOWN! we would love to meet you!

