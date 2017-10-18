Chicken Parmesan – Oct 20th

Join us for the Chicken Parmesan dinner at 5 pm featuring chicken parmesan, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea. Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm

Mess Hall Brunch – Oct 29th

Serving and former serving Canadian Forces members are invited to be our guests at a Mess Hall Brunch on Sunday, Oct 29th at 1 pm. Brunch will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, stewed tomatoes, baked beans, fried potatoes, toast, ketchup, coffee, tea etc. Please RSVP to brunch@colbornelegion.org

Poppy Time

It’s that time again. The poppy campaign starts on October 27th. All members pledge to actively participate in the poppy campaign. The signup board for poppy shifts is in the clubroom. Drop in and write your name on the hour you are willing to do to honour your pledge. Poppy days are Oct. 27 & 28 and Nov. 3 & 4.

Wreaths for Remembrance.Any member of the branch or the community can arrange to lay a wreath in memory of a service person. They must be arranged no later than Nov.4th. There is a cost. Please call Poppy Chair Carol McDonald at 905-355-3400 or email her at poppy@colbornelegion.org

Wednesday Wing Nights

We have a wing night every Wednesday evening starting at 5 pm. Come on out and enjoy some wings with a variety of sauces. Wings are just $8.50 per pound. Everyone is welcome, Legion membership NOT required.

8 Ball Pool League

A weekly 8-ball pool league on Wednesdays starts at 7 pm. Anyone is welcome to join. Legion membership is NOT required.

Darts

The dart league plays every Thursday evening starting at 7:30 pm. Anyone is welcome to join. Legion membership is NOT required.

Membership

Dues are due. It’s time to pay your 2018 dues. Dues this year are $55. Just drop your dues into the bar or mail them to the branch. Be an Early Bird by paying before November 30th. You’ll be entered into a New Years Day draw to win your 2019 dues.

Roast Beef Dinner – Nov 3rd

Join us for the Roast Beef dinner at 5 pm featuring roast beef, Yorkshire, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm

Shop & Support Orders

Shop & Support orders need to be in by Nov 5th. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May

Meat Draws

The draws take place every Saturday at 4 pm and 5 pm with 5 prizes each hour and a 50/50 draw at 5 pm. Tickets will be $3 for the meat draws and $2 for the 50/50 draw.

Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre. The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary. Play starts at 1 pm.

VOLUNTEERS

We’re always in need of volunteers for various activities around the branch. If you are willing to help out, make sure we have your contact information and what type of activities you are willing to help with. So many times we’re in need of volunteers and we’re told after the fact that someone would have helped. By letting us know you are willing to help in advance, we can actually ask you. Let any member of the executive know your willingness or leave your contact information at the bar.

Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch? Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.

Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479

Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.