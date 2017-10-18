from left, KyleMeringer, Krista Harris, Karley Hammerton & Mayor Marc Coombs.

Hey, in a little 1,000 square feet storefront in downtown Colborne you can find an impressive number of solutions for what ail you.

Kyle Meringer, who worked out of Dr Waring’s medical practise (December 2016), outgrew the space rather quickly and decided to open an office across from the town park at 4 Victoria Square.

In the new location, you will find ultrasound, electrical stimulation and traction machines. Services offered are Acupuncture, Orthotics, Massage, Physiotherapy and care for your feet.

Kyle Meringer is a Physiotherapist who started out in the care business ten years ago as a Kinesiologist. Along with his services, which includes assessing injuries, “we treat anything from a work injury, a car accident, a slip and fall, a wear and tear, pre and post-op surgical procedure. We help you get back your strength and range of motion.”

His associate, a registered Massage Therapist Karley Hammerton, helps, “athletes who come in after a long run, or a sports accident or we have people who are maintenance from a previous injury or chronic strain,” he says.

As for the Chiropodist, Kista Harris, she is a wonder. She looks after many ailments of the foot as well as keep them in tip-top form.

Kyle says he and his associates see patients from age 5 up to their nineties. “It’s sports injuries, its hip replacements, work accidents. We see a lot of neck and back injuries and shoulder injuries.”

Hours for the clinic are Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 6 pm. Becki Wilson is the name of the smiling receptionist.

The address of their other locations: Physiohouse in Trenton is 24 Dundas Street East and in Belleville, 210 Dundas Street East.

PhysioHouse – Trenton, Belleville and Colborne, Ontario

289.265.0555: colborne@physiohouse.ca