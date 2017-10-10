Trent Hills colourful and outspoken Mayor Hector Macmillan died Tuesday morning at the age of fifty-nine. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy and four children.

Hector or “Mayor Hec” as he was known by some, gained national headlines when he could not get Irreversible Electroporation treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer that he was diagnosed with. He took a much-publicized trip to Germany last year and on his return campaigned for its inclusion as part of the medical service the Province of Ontario offers. The province has since announced that a three-year clinical trial will begin this year.

Speaking for the County, Warden Mark Walus in a press release said when Hector was Warden, “Under his leadership – and always with the staunch support of staff – the County achieved many significant results for the community.”

“One of the projects that were particularly important to Councillor Macmillan was securing a new river crossing for Campbellford. Thanks, in large part, to his strident support, the County made significant progress on this initiative and announced just this past summer that would be proceeding with a design and construction of the new two-lane bridge.”

“Councillor Macmillan made decisions on issues of importance that mattered to people, and he believed in standing for what was right even when it might be unpopular.”

“I valued his friendship. He was larger than life, he had enormous impact… he will be sincerely missed.”

Deputy Mayor Robert Crate of Trent Hills in a municipal press release said, “Hector was larger than life when advocating for the municipality and the best interests of its citizens. Being Mayor of Trent Hills was his passion and his calling.

“Hector held the position of Mayor for four consecutive terms beginning in 2003 and served as Warden of Northumberland County in 2007 and 2013.

“As an entrepreneur and fifth generation Campbellford resident, Hector understood the needs of Trent Hills constituents. He worked tirelessly to address their concerns, improve and promote the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“Hector was a visionary and encouraged the community to dream big with him. Many municipal initiatives came directly from his priorities of improving parks and recreation facilities, encouraging housing options, providing an efficient and up to date fire service and promoting the many attributes of his beloved Trent Hills to visitors. Hector also had a very practical side and felt strongly about ensuring that infrastructure be upgraded and regular maintenance plans put in place … His most notable project is perhaps the development of the Campbellford Business Park, which he viewed as an important investment for the future growth of the business community.”