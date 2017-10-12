Colborne resident Susan Ingram recently launched her online stained glass business – Burnished Spirit – on Etsy.

“Most of the stuff I have on Etsy are sun catchers because they are easy to ship,” she says.

Her listing on Etsy shows feathers, bunting with triangles on a chain fishing, cactus, fishing hooks, canoe paddles and many variations on feathers.

But she does do commissions. “I am doing a big commission for someone now… with someone in the picture… I had my daughter draw it for me.”

Working with stained glass for over 20 years she says she has completed a lot of windows. “Probably done fifty pieces but never took pictures of them. They were mostly gifts.

Susan got her initial training from a friend at the GM plant in Oshawa. “There was a girl at GM that told me out how to do it. We would work midnights. Go grab a coffee and go to her place and she had me make a piece. She taught me everything I know. if I get into trouble I just get on the internet.”

The prices of her work go from $25 to $65.

For more info:

(85) burnishedspirit – Facebook Search

BurnishedSpirit on Etsy

BurnishedSpirit (@burnishedspirit) • Instagram photos and videos

905 442 9339