Story by Jeff Gard

Tribute Artist to perform at Cobourg Community Centre – 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be directed to Fighting the Truth, an organization that raises awareness for issues of depression, alcohol abuse, substance abuse and sexual abuse in hockey.

Some of Ontario’s best tribute artists will perform in Cobourg on Saturday, Oct. 28 for An Evening of Legends and Divas. These performers will pay tribute to the likes of Connie Francis, Barbra Streisand, Tom Jones, Frankie Valli, Elvis, Donna Summers and more, which is sure to entertain those in attendance.

“I think it’s the nostalgia of it, reliving some memories of artists you might not ever get a chance to see any other way,” organizer Derek Sharp says of the enjoyment of tribute shows. “The artists recreating them are excellent performers, too. They really put a lot of effort into their shows.”

Those in attendance will also be supporting a great cause as 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be directed to Fighting the Truth, an organization that raises awareness for issues of depression, alcohol abuse, substance abuse and sexual abuse in hockey.

“Fighting the Truth is an organization that was started by a friend of mine, Paul Renaud, who has been a longtime hockey referee and I worked in junior A hockey for 16 years so I know him really well,” Sharp says. “It’s really near and dear to my heart because I am a survivor of depression and suicidal tendencies so it really hits home with me. It’s a great organization – they help people who need the help get help quickly, faster than going through referral processes and things like that.”

Sharp says he has a number of friends who are tribute artists, including Chris Cooper, who is producing the show and will also act as the emcee for the event. Sharp said Cooper is an exceptional Elvis tribute artist.

Cooper says the show in Cobourg will feature two other male tribute artists as well as two females who will rotate throughout the show into the different acts.

“We’ve had the show going for a good five years now and it has been really entertaining for people and it does have a following,” Cooper says, adding he was asked by Sharp to put together the best show possible “so that’s what I’ve done.”

“It’s a show that when people go into it they feel like they’ve come out of there seeing, or hearing at least, the legends they enjoy,” he adds. “They’re top notch performers and award winners. They each have won in their divisions at several contests throughout Ontario so they are really well-known and award-winning acts.”

Cooper says the performers didn’t hesitate to get involved in an the event. Each of the performers have kids and “we thought it was a really worthwhile cause,” he says.

The October 28 show will be held at the Cobourg Community Centre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at sharpevents.tickit.ca for $30 each as a package of $55 for two.