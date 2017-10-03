Students Celebrate International & World Peace Day through Pinwheels For Peace project



Northumberland Hills Public School participated in www.pinwheelsforpeace.com as part of World Peace Day celebrations on September 27, 2018.

Although the project was originally conceived as a way for students to express their feelings, we are hoping that artists, non-artists, young people and not-so-young people – EVERYONE – participates. Peace is something that we all yearn for…

The first Pinwheels for Peace were installed on Sept. 21, 2005. Since then, we have grown from 500,000 pinwheels planted the first year, to over four million pinwheels!

To learn about International Day of Peace, visit Peace One Day and International Day of Peace.

Information from www.pinwheelsforpeace.com



A pinwheel is a childhood symbol – it reminds us of a time when things were simple, joyful, peaceful. A pinwheel is easily made using just about any type of material, from copy paper, to thin plastic, to lightweight metal. The stick of the pinwheel can be as simple as a pencil or as intricate as a carved stick or metal rod. Pinwheels can be made as small as one inch in diameter or as large as desired – limited only by the creator’s materials and motivation. Pinwheels can be minimal or very complex – imagination, creativity (and a mild breeze) are the only variables needed.

This is not political. Peace doesn’t necessarily have to be associated with the conflict of war, it can be related to violence/intolerance in our daily lives, to peace of mind. To each of us, peace can take on a different meaning, but, in the end, it all comes down to a simple definition: a state of calm and serenity, with no anxiety, the absence of violence, freedom from conflict or disagreement among people or groups of people.