Castleton United Church Fundraiser

Saturday, October 28th – 5:00 to 7:30 pm



Adults – $15,

Children 6 to 12 – $6

Under 5 – Free!

Music and Entertainment by local musicians; Cheryl Casselman & Friends!

Tickets at Downey Pharmacy in Colborne & Castleton General Store

Marion, 905-375-8155

or Linda, 905-344-5084

Church Office: 905-349-2736