Cramahe Fire Department was successfully re-certified for Water Tanker Shuttle Accreditation on September 20th, 2017.

If you are a rural resident and not serviced by the municipal water system, please ensure you contact your home insurance provider making them aware that Cramahe Fire has this accreditation! Not only does this accreditation mean the fire service can provide a more robust service to rural home owners, it could save you money on your insurance! We urge home owners to call your home insurance provider for more information.



(photos courtesy of Cramahe Fire Department)