Northumberland United Way has set out to raise $831,500 for our annual Community Fund.

Last year, just over $800,000 was raised for the Community Fund, plus close to $200,000 in donations designated to Canadian Charities.

This year, United Way is focused on raising as much money as possible for our Community Fund.

“We have raised the goal for our Community Fund, and no doubt, we aim to meet and exceed our goal this year,” says Heather Norris, CEO, United Way.

“Our goal is realistic. It is based on past achievements and takes into consideration the local fundraising environment.”

All dollars raised for United Way’s Community Fund are invested locally.

Last year,1 in 4 people accessed a United Way funded program or service.

In 2016, United Way’s financial investments to the community included 45% towards helping kids be all that they can be, 28% to move people from poverty to possibility, and 27% in helping to build a strong community.

Over the past 48 years, Northumberland United Way has raised in excess of $20 million for our community.