Participate in the 2017 Dirty Enduro. This mountain bike event was held annually for 20 years as Paul’s Dirty Enduro.

Following a one-year break, it is returning as The Dirty Enduro with new partners Ben and Ashleigh Logan of Fontaine Source for Sports.

The Dirty Enduro takes place in the Ganaraska Forest Centre and is a fundraiser and mental health awareness event for the Canadian Mental Health Association – Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR).

Members of the cycling community are invited to take part in 15, 30 and 60 and 100K routes in this timed, OCA sanctioned event.

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 30th

The day starts with the 100k event at 8:00, 60K at 11:00 and 30K at 1:00 and 15K at 1:15.

A kids mini race event sponsored by Shimano will take place at 3:00 p.m.

Participants will receive a hot lunch and are eligible for awards for both times and fundraising efforts.

Online registration open to September 28th www.onlineregistrations.ca/DirtyEnduro/

Day of registration is also available. Please arrive 1 hour before start time.

Volunteers are needed for marshalling and to help in feed zones.

For information/interviews on the event, please contact Ben Logan Fontaine Source for Sports at 705-742-0511 or fontainesourceforsports@bellnet.ca

If you would like to volunteer or would like information regarding CMHA HKPR please contact Kerri Davies, Manager of Development, CMHA HKPR.