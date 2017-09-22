Markham-Stouffville Starfest Tournament CHAMPIONS! Exciting start to the 2017/2018 season!



As Submitted By Danielle Rock on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 to coldcreekcomets.com

CONGRATULATIONS to the Beeline Sports Cold Creek Comets ATOM BB team on their CHAMPIONSHIP title this past weekend at the Markham-Stouffville Starfest Tournament. A fantastic way to start our season and hopefully a sign of greatness for this young team!

The tournament opened with a 5-0 victory over Toronto Leaside with scoring going to Sadie Munro (2), Sydney Rock, Sophie Harold and Brielle Osborne. Assists were credited to Osborne, Jordyn McAskill, Isabelle Herron, Lilly Stevenson and Kenzie O’Neill in our inaugural Cold Creek Comets game. The shutout went to Samantha Trites and Charlie Evans.

Strong defence and goaltending throughout the tournament lead this team to first place in round robin action. The Beeline Sports Cold Creek Comet Atom BB team outscored their opponents 16-0 through four games, heading into the semis, where they defeated the Etobicoke Dolphins 1-0 on a Harold goal, assisted by Isabel Mason. Despite some penalty troubles in the final minutes of the game, this determined team advanced to the final where they would face the host centre Markham-Stouffville Stars.

With just 27 seconds into the game, Harold scored an unassisted goal to give our team the lead. This was short lived however, as the Stars scored just 13 seconds later. The teams settled in and the Comets took the lead in the second period and never looked back. The final ended 4-2.

This team won six straight games and had only two goals scored against them through those six games. Our captain Sophie Harold lead the scoring with honorable mention going to Brielle Osborne and Sadie Munro.

Thank you to the fantastic coaching and bench staff. This is a great bunch of players, parents and supporters. Here’s to an amazing year ahead!