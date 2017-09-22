Paula Worley has plans for The Church – she is going to turn it into a brand new performing arts and event venue for the region. Worley has begun the renovation work, but intends to keep as much of the original architecture as possible.

The newer section of The Church, now called “The Sanctuary,” will keep its original stained glass, oak pews, and organ. With its excellent acoustics, it is ideal as a theatre and concert space.

The older part of The Church, now called “The Hall,” will still have its prime feature: the wrap-around wooden balcony. The balcony makes The Hall perfect for Shakespearean theatre, because it already imitates the architecture of Shakespeare’s time. The Hall isn’t just for Shakespeare, though: the Artisan Market is already up and running here.

When complete, The Church will be available not only the performing arts, but all sorts of events – including weddings, funerals, parties, and workshops.