​Featuring Selected Quality Items from 5 Estates (Hastings, Norwood, Vermont, USA, Cobourg, Rice Lake)

Photos Being Added Daily

Antiques, Art to incl. Pablo Picasso Ink Wash Drawing/Painting w. Letter of Provencance, R.Cooper Arab Scene Watercolor,Listed Canadian Artists-Conyers Barker,Graham Noble Norwell, Lewis Parker,Rare Carrie Hillyard (1866-1952) Listed Cdn. Artist Pheasant Girl Watercolor,

Haida First Nations Artist Robert Charles Davidson, Lois Eastman Coates,Don Chase, 10KT-24KT Gold Jewelry, Sterling Silver, Canadian Studio Pottery to incl. Deichmann,Ed Drahanchuk,Wayne Cardenelli,Signed Art Glass, Porcelain and Ceramics, Vintage Advertising, Vintage Toys to incl. Lehmann,Lineol, Primitives, Decoys, Clocks, Watches, Militaria, First Nations, Large Qty Contemporary Fishing Tackle, Collectibles, Furniture & more!

​

Auction Preview & Pick-Up Centre: 21 King St. East Colborne(Hwy 401 Exit 497(Big Apple) 3 Min. Straight South

Previews: Fri/Sat/Sun Sept 15/16/17 11-3 & Fri/Sat/Sun Sept 22/23/24 11-3.

Pick-Up: Fri/Sat/Sun Sept 29/30/Oct 1st. (Shipping is available on smaller items)

​

Sept On-Line Auction Bidding open Friday Sept 22nd 10am to Wed. Sept 27th 7pm.

http://marshallgummerestateauctions.hibid.com/auctions/current