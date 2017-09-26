Hosted by Cramahe Firefighters Association, the 2nd Annual PTSD Awareness Hockey Tournament and Fundraiser is slated to occur Saturday, November 25, 2017.

The entry fee is $600 per team. All are guaranteed three games. There is a pub night to follow.

Contact Mark Williams at 1.905.396.6275

Or email Mark: markwilliams_14hotmail.com.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs: National Centre for PTSD: PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

PTSD can happen to anyone. It is not a sign of weakness. A number of factors can increase the chance that someone will have PTSD, many of which are not under that person’s control. For example, having a very intense or long-lasting traumatic event or getting injured during the event can make it more likely that a person will develop PTSD. PTSD is also more common after certain types of trauma, like combat and sexual assault.

PTSD symptoms usually start soon after the traumatic event, but they may not appear until months or years later. They also may come and go over many years. If the symptoms last longer than four weeks, cause you great distress, or interfere with your work or home life, you might have PTSD.