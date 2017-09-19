Story by Bill Hornbostel

Love of nature was what drew Josie Radoman into creating artwork. “It was being so excited by what I saw and how it moved me… that sort of sensitivity got me into looking at things with an artist’s eye.”

While she grew up in Toronto, she got her connection with nature through leaving the city. “When I was a kid, I lived in Toronto and we’d go for country drives almost every single weekend, or sometimes to Wasaga Beach or my Uncle’s cottage.”

This love of nature is the basis of Radoman’s new series, “A Conversation with Trees.” It is a collection of works focused on trees, a series of studies of the natural world across the four seasons. As the name of the series suggests, Radoman feels she is communicating with trees, and is learning a great deal from them: “A lot about resilience, and adaptability, and inner strength.”

Radoman’s usual art medium is painting, but with “A Conversation with Trees” she has moved out of her comfort zone and into a new process. She begins with photographs, which she manipulates in Photoshop and often layers multiple images. She then transfers a print of her image to the panel with an acrylic gel medium, and works on the image further with paints, markers, or pastels. Her process is complex, with many steps that bring randomness to her work. “It’s almost always unexpected, and that’s what I like most about it.”

Why use such a complex process? It started with the ice storm of 2013. After the storm, like many photographers she went out to take photographs. “I went out and took a whole bunch of pictures, and I wanted to do something with them, but for the life of me I thought, ‘I can’t paint this, it’s just not possible!’” Inspired by the gel-transfer work of a friend, she tried it out. “It was fun and I saw the potential that it could be a way of using my photographs.”

She has found that her winter images have been very popular. “Surprisingly it’s the winter ones that people really like. I think it’s because everyone has a sort of love-hate relationship with winter, and if you can portray winter in a way that maybe they’re not used to seeing, but they feel it sometimes, then it becomes sort of magic to people.”

A style as complex as Radoman’s has many influences from Canada and abroad, ranging from Vincent van Gogh (“I like the colours and the passion”) to Georgia O’Keefe (“I like the process she uses to abstract, it’s really nicely organic”) to David Blackwood (“his work is really magical”), as well as Egon Schiele, David Milne, and the landscapes of Gustav Klimt.

Radoman is really enjoying being part of the Colborne Art Gallery. “They’re a great group of people.” The artist cooperative is attracting new members, and is looking to expand its community activites: “We’re open to having some classes next year.”

Josie Radoman’s show, “A Conversation with Trees,” runs through October 1 at the Colborne Art Gallery. There is a draw for her painting, “Country Drive” that will be held at 2pm on September 24.