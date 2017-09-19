Story by Bill Hornbostel

When Paula Worley was 17, she fell in love with Shakepeare. “When I was 17, I studied English and we put on Twelfth Night and I was cast in the cross-dressing role as Sebastian – which is actually a boy’s part – because I was tall. And at the first time at 17 I actually acted in a Shakespeare play.”

From that point on, she was hooked. She was drawn in by many of the elements of his work. “The language, the actual beauty of the language. And the stories; the stories are ageless. You can take any of his stories, even the historicals, and draw them into a present-day social or political situation. And the spectrum of characters as well is so vast that everybody can identify with one of his characters.”

Since then, Worley has been involved heavily in theatre. She went through a theatre program in school, and worked for a time as an actor and director. Since having children, she has focused more on teaching drama. She has taught for years in Cobourg and Peterborough, and has been putting on shows, especially for youth. “I’ve been a huge advocate for youth in theatre since I came over here in 2007. I persuaded Buskers Festival organizers in Cobourg to allow me to start putting on Shakespeare plays in the street, but with just primarily kids, and it took off from there.”

“My goal was always just to have an establishment where I could put on Shakespeare productions, and I could also do more programs for youth. I really want to bring to Northumberland a mini-Stratford.”

And that is where the old United Church in Colborne comes in. In it, she found an ideal space for performing arts. The original Methodist church, built in 1823, copied the architecture of English theatres, and is a natural space for the performance of Shakespeare. “I’ve been trying to find a building that could replicate a Tudor theatre in some fashion, and this is the closest I’ve found. The sight-lines are perfect for a theatre. No matter where you stand, you can see everything! It’s amazing!”

The Sanctuary, built in 1862, is also an ideal space for a performance hall. “The acoustics in here are very good. The goal is for this to be more of a concert hall performance space. The view will be to retain as much as possible, to just have this as an open performance area.”

The whole building, renamed The Church, is now under renovation, but Worley wants to maintain as much of the original as possible. Her timeline is for everything to be fully up and running within six to twelve months. Even now, The Church is home to the Colborne Artisan Market, which runs Saturdays until December 23. “I’m trying to keep it as a hub of the community.”

And Worley has found a place in that community. “The people are very artistically-minded! They are so supportive of theatre and art. We live in this very artistic community! People are really kind, and they’re really interested. I’ve found a very welcoming, supportive community.”