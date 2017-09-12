Join us for this year’s Terry Fox Run in beautiful Castleton!

The annual Terry Fox Run, first held in 1981, has grown to involve millions of participants in over 60 countries and is now the world’s largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research; over C$650 million has been raised in his name.

On September 17th, the tiny hamlet of Castleton will host its own distinctly “cross-country” celebration. For the ninth year, the run/walk/bike event will be spearheaded by Wes and Sarah Morrison.

When: Sunday, September 17th, 2017

Registration Opens: 10 am

One Start: 11 am

Location: Castleton Sports Fields

Parking is available.

What will be provided: Snacks, juice and water stations.

Route Information:

Bicycle and Stroller accessible. Wheelchair accessible: 1 km – 2 km only.

Route distance: 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km

Please note: 5 km and 10 km routes include unmaintained roads and uneven terrain.

Dog friendly.