Women who breastfeed now have more places to get one-on-one support in Northumberland County.

This fall, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is expanding the locations where it provides breastfeeding support services. In addition to the Health Unit office in Port Hope and outreach clinics in Campbellford and Brighton, breastfeeding mothers will now be able to get help at a new clinic in Colborne.

The new – and free – Breastfeeding Support/Clinic in Colborne is being offered the first and third Tuesday of each month from 1-2 pm at Colborne Public School (8 Alfred Street).Family Health Nurses with the Health Unit will be available to answer questions about breastfeeding and provide support and reassurance.

“Breastfeeding is important for both mother and baby, from the first hour of life up to two years and beyond,” says Tammy Thomson, a Family Health Nurse with the HKPR District Health Unit. “We are very pleased to be able to expand our clinic and support services into Colborne to help more women in the area feel confident and comfortable in breastfeeding their babies.”

The Health Unit also offers other free Breastfeeding Support/Clinics as follows:

In Brighton on the first and third Tuesday of the month from 10 am to Noon at 170 Main Street.

In Campbellford on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from Noon to 2 pm at the Ontario Early Years Centre (Rotary Hall, 179 Saskatoon Avenue).

In Port Hope on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Health Unit office (200 Rose Glen Road).

Drop-ins are welcome, although appointments are preferred. For more information or to book a time, call the Health Unit toll-free at 1-866-888-4577 and speak to a Family Health Nurse.

More breastfeeding information and resources are available on the Health Unit website (www.hkpr.on.ca) or its breastfeeding support Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BreastfeedingAnyPlaceAnyTime).