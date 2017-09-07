Community Care Northumberland will be hosting a free mini water colour floral workshop from 9am to 11:30am with a short break for a funding announcement by MP Rudd at 10:00am followed by refreshments.
Watercolour Painting Workshop:
Please join artist and teacher Rachel Harbour, she will help you discover and explore your own water colour style with this floral project.
Come and play!
Monday – September 11, 2017
9:00am to 11:30am
Fee: No Charge
Announcement of New Funding by MP Kim Rudd For A Project Titled:
“F.A.C.E.S.”
Date: September 11th, 2017
Time: 10:00am
Location: Hastings Civic Centre
Address: 3 Albert Street, Hastings, Ontario, KOL-1L0
Please RSVP your attendance to Gail by September 8th, 2017:
g.ellis@commcare.ca
Leave a Reply