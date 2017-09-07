Community Care Northumberland will be hosting a free mini water colour floral workshop from 9am to 11:30am with a short break for a funding announcement by MP Rudd at 10:00am followed by refreshments.

Watercolour Painting Workshop:

Please join artist and teacher Rachel Harbour, she will help you discover and explore your own water colour style with this floral project.

Come and play!

Monday – September 11, 2017

9:00am to 11:30am

Fee: No Charge