L-F – Elliott Deseure, Jason Post, Brandon Cane, Riley Minifie

L-B – Curly Rutherford, Justin Bertin, Cory Mattson, Gary West, John Minifie, Brenden Savage,

Christopher Dryburgh. Missing Mikel Rutherford, Craig Buttars, Tyson Sheldrick

Colborne Rutherflo defeated Cobourg Cruisers to win the best 2 out of 3 for the Colborne Cup.

Riley Minifie got his second win over the Cruisers with 8 strikeouts.

Justin Bertin was hot on the bat with 2 home runs for Rutherflo with 5 RBIs. Brandon Cane had a triple and single for 3 RBI’s and had an amazing game as catcher for Rutherflo. Cory Mattson with a double and 2 singles and 2 RBI’s.

Sheldon Calberry of the Cruisers hit a solo home run.

Trophy Time!

Cruisers Doug McNairn was awarded the most sportsmanlike which was well deserved for getting his first-year team organized and helping many fastball players get back in the game.

Chris Dryburg took home rookie of the year as a cricket player from Africa who never played the game of fastball, but had a great year at the plate and tracking down the fastball in the field.

Riley Minifie of Rutherflo took home the top pitcher of the year and MVP. Riley’s average was .750 at the bat and won all Rutherflo games as the pitcher in the playoffs.

The league thanks Mary Ainsworth, President and scorekeeper and her committee of Shannon Gibson, Jason and Kali Post for a very successful season and getting the Colborne Fastball League organized after a 4-year break.

The Leagues resume May 15, 2018, in Colborne.