The #kprfirstday campaign is back!

Back-to-school is an exciting time for students, families and the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (KPR) – and a huge milestone for children in Kindergarten attending their first class ever.

About 31,000 elementary and secondary students will be starting class at KPR schools this week. KPR encourages parents and guardians to post their child’s or teen’s first-day pictures on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #kprfirstday. The students’ names and/or their schools’ names are not needed to share in the celebration.

We also welcome pictures of first days of school from days gone by! Who does not have a picture of their – or their child’s – first day at school?

If you post a #kprfirstday picture by September 12, you will be entered to win a KPR prize pack.

