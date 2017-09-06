Steak & Burger BBQ  Saturday, Sept. 2nd

Join us for the annual Labour Day weekend Steak & Burger BBQ. Youll have your choice of either a Steak or Hamburger along with the trimmings for each meal. A bus will be available to transport guests from the Jamboree grounds at no charge.

Steak Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $10. Children under 5 are free. Hamburger Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $ 9 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $8. Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm

Wednesday Wing Nights

We have a wing night every Wednesday evening starting at 5 pm. Come on out and enjoy some wings with a variety of sauces. Wings are just $8.50 per pound. Everyone is welcome, Legion membership NOT required.

Shop & Support Orders

Shop & Support orders need to be in by Sept. 3rd. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May.

Meat Draws

The draws will take place at 4 pm and 5 pm with 5 prizes each hour and a 50/50 draw at 5 pm. Tickets will be $3 for the meat draws and $2 for the 50/50 draw.

Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre. The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary. Play starts at 1 pm.

Darts Are Returning

The dart league will start back up again on September 7th starting at 7:30 pm.

Anyone is welcome to join. Legion membership is NOT required.

8 Ball Pool League Begins

A weekly 8-ball pool league will be starting September 13th at 7 pm. Anyone is welcome to join. Legion membership is NOT required.

Hot Drinks Available

We currently have tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for sale in the club room in addition to a variety of cold drinks. The club room is a place to come and socialize. Enjoy a variety of refreshments while there.

VOLUNTEERS

We are always in need of volunteers for various activities around the branch.

If you are willing to help out, make sure we have your contact information and what type of activities you are willing to help with. So many times we are in need of volunteers and are told after the fact that someone would have helped. By letting us know you are willing to help— in advance — we can actually ask you.

Let any member of the executive know your willingness or leave your contact information at the bar.

Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch? Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.

Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479

Remember, you are only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

Yours in Comradeship — Patti May

