Grand Opening September 21st! She Thrives Wellness Center is an innovative women’s wellness centre in downtown Belleville, providing mind, body and soul services, classes and events in a feminine, safe and welcoming environment.

It all started with an idea about creating a unique healing center for women. A safe place to find the ability to heal not only on a physical level but also spiritually, mentally and emotionally with a team of like minded professionals and healers in the surroundings of honor and true acceptance. Thus was born She Thrives, created by two women with incredible life and professional experiences which led them on a mission to create a wellness center offering multi levels of disciplines under one roof. She Thrives offers women a safe place, a healing space, to guide them to listen to their own bodies and work toward inner and self healing in a transformative environment.

Co-owners Cristol Smyth, Chief Alchemy Officer, CAO and her best friend Sarah Hutchison, Chief Empowering Officer, CEO founded She Thrives and opened the doors this past Spring. Both having roots in Northumberland County, they originally wanted to offer the location in Cobourg, but in January they found their future space in Belleville at the Old Corby Distillery at 161Front St. and they couldn’t be happier. They have transformed the space combined with purpose and new energy and rebuilt the interior to suit their visions. With their backgrounds, Cristol who is a Chiropodist and owns Nourish Boutique Spa in Cobourg and co-owns the well known We-Fix-U Physiotherapy and Foot Health Centers. Sarah’s background in teaching and programming, mentoring, founder of a Women’s retreat circles known as ‘Bliss b4 Laundry‘ and writing and energy healing. Cristol and Sarah have brought their two passions together to guide them to what She Thrives is.

Currently offered are; Intuitive Mentoring/ Teaching, Intuitive Healing/Reiki, Transformational Self-love Life Coaching, Bowen Therapy, Physiotherapy & Pelvic Floor Physio, Yoga, Registered Massage Therapy, Naturopathic Medicine, painting, circle groups, and more group seminars and discussions are going to be added to the roster monthly.

She Thrives reaches out to the community as well and offers anyone dealing with pain which can come in many different forms, a space in a safe environment where they can work on the transformation process of healing — “There are so many different layers to people and sometimes there are other elements that are playing in to a pain that need to be addressed and honored as well,” says Sarah. “The goal is to reach out to assist in growth in mindfulness.”

A Community Room is available at She Thrives as well with hot desks for female entrepreneurs who work remotely and want to change up their environment. Problem solving solutions and mastermind classes will soon be available.

“There are not too many places that take regulated health care professionals, energy healers, mental health stuff, financial stuff (that people worry about) an put them in one location. We aim to offer a growing team of professionals indeed – our team list will grow with us,” said Sarah who is growing the process of the center in a controlled, intuitive and trusting way.

The women in the care of She Thrives offer monthly wellness circles to incorporate all of what they offer and opening discussion topics of health and wellness through practitioners like Dr. Leslie Keating, ND. Dr. Keating’s very disciplined practice in guiding people to wellness by showing them how to check in to their body systems and promoting healing through less testing and more feeling through and listening to the body. In her Naturopathic practice she also works with herbs and tinctures which can be very beneficial to regeneration of body systems.

She Thrives has many group circles, daily yoga, gatherings and seminars including an upcoming discussion involving emotions and feelings with a hypnotherapist and programs in the subject of mindfulness which will be offered to school aged young people and teachers and parents eventually. Continuing through to the plans, Sarah outlines more programming to come this Fall, “a Life Coach will be coming in and leading an Assertiveness Program. Women who would consider themselves people pleasers and teaching them tools within themselves to speak and act with assertiveness, learn how to ask for what you need, using your voice and saying what you mean and honoring what you need.”

Sarah and her mom, Donna both Reiki Masters offer time for sessions in the intuitive healing room. “Intuitive mentoring is my belief -what I enjoy doing and feel compelled to doing here on this earth is to create safe space for people to realize that you have the ability already to connect with your higher self. You have the ability to make great choices for your life and attract abundance.”

She Thrives introduced themselves to Belleville only this Spring. They opened their doors to the community in a kind unique way with generosity of spirit they want to spread kindness and thoughts and healing throughout the community and to encourage others to spread it as well. By spreading kindness rocks. She Thrives also makes time to offer painting parties where groups get together and paint rocks and add messages to them in hopes that the positive messages will be spread throughout the city.

“The idea is that you take some time to come by and paint a rock, infuse it with love and kindness, take some time to infuse it with an intention, spread kindness. Take time to spread these rocks around Belleville.”

They keep a basket outside the front door and anyone is welcome to take one. She Thrives is working to build a kindness rock garden at Three Oaks Women’s Shelter and the Salvation Army. Keep an eye on She Thrives through Facebook and at www.shethriveswellness.com. It is worth a visit even to check out some of the handmade jewelry for sale in the main entry room. Take a tour, meet the women in care. There are so many aspects to this space that will be beneficial to many people to come

