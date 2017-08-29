Rutherflos beat the Cobourg Cruizers in the 2nd round of playoffs
Riley Minifie sealed the win with a little help from family and friends.
A 10 – 3 win with 11 strike outs plus a batting Bonanza of 2 doubles and a triple.
Rutherflos
John Minifie – home run n single – 3 RBI
Mike Rutherford – 3 singles – 2 RBI
Brandon Savage – 2 singles
Brandon Cane – 1 single
Jason Post – 1 single and double – 2 RBI
For Cruisers, Doug McNairn and Dexter Barrett worked hard.
4 strike outs for Doug and 1 for Barrett.
Taylor Hoogwerf – 2 doubles
Sheldon Calbery n Doug McNairn each adding a single.
Calibre of play between these 2 teams was dyn-o-mite!
Do not miss the next game!
The best 2 out of three contest resumes Tuesday night in Colborne at 7:00 pm.
If you haven’t seen a game, you have no idea what you are missing!
