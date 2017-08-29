Rutherflos beat the Cobourg Cruizers in the 2nd round of playoffs

Riley Minifie sealed the win with a little help from family and friends.

A 10 – 3 win with 11 strike outs plus a batting Bonanza of 2 doubles and a triple.

Rutherflos

John Minifie – home run n single – 3 RBI

Mike Rutherford – 3 singles – 2 RBI

Brandon Savage – 2 singles

Brandon Cane – 1 single

Jason Post – 1 single and double – 2 RBI

For Cruisers, Doug McNairn and Dexter Barrett worked hard.

4 strike outs for Doug and 1 for Barrett.

Taylor Hoogwerf – 2 doubles

Sheldon Calbery n Doug McNairn each adding a single.

Calibre of play between these 2 teams was dyn-o-mite!

Do not miss the next game!

The best 2 out of three contest resumes Tuesday night in Colborne at 7:00 pm.

If you haven’t seen a game, you have no idea what you are missing!