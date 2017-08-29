Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board secondary schools are holding orientation events to ease the transition into high school for incoming grade 9 students.

Most orientation events are taking place either on Thursday, August 31 or on the first day of school, Tuesday, September 5. Please contact the individual high schools for details on specific events.

Municipality of Clarington

Bowmanville: First day of school: arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Clarington Central: Thursday, August 31, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Clarke: Thursday, August 31, noon-1:30 p.m.

Courtice: Thursday, August 31,8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northumberland County

Campbellford: Thursday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cobourg: First day of school: with other special events happening throughout the week.

East Northumberland: Thursday, August 31, starting at 9 a.m.

Port Hope: Orientation in the morning of the first day of school

Peterborough County and City

Adam Scott: Thursday, August 31, starting at 11 a.m.

Crestwood: Thursday, August 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kenner: Orientation on the first day of school

Norwood: Thursday, August 31, 6 pm.

Thomas A. Stewart: Thursday, August 31, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. for students 9-10 a.m. for parents & guardians

For information, please call the schools or:

Judy Malfara: Communications Officer

School Liaison: 1-705-742-9773

toll-free at 877-741-4577, ext. 2001

judy_malfara@kprdsb.ca