Castleton Community Corn Roast – Sunday, August 27th @ Castleton Town Hall

Mark your calendars! Sunday August 28th at the Castleton Town Hall for the Castleton Corn Roast, brought to you by the Castleton Sports Club & the Colborne and District Lions Club. Starts at 3:00 pm and goes to 6:00 pm.

There will be games for the children, horse drawn carriage rides around the village, live music, and naturally; corn and hot dogs for sale! Carriage rides will only be $2 per person and all money raised will support the Castleton Sports Club and the Colborne Lions Club.

Cramahe’s own Michael Tremblay will provide musical entertainment from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be other fun things to do which will be announced in the coming weeks.