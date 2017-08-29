Castleton Hills RV Park snuggled down at the end of Park Road just off of County Road 22. Nestled away, a mere 3 kilometres from the centre of Castleton, lies the

Rob and Stephanie Berry from Hamilton Ontario took over ownership of the 40-year-old park in November 2016. They left their 9-to-5 jobs behind them with no regrets as they have had a dream to own a park for a number of years.

When they took over CHRV it was a little tired and too sedate for them. So they have spent the time since purchasing it sprucing up the property and throwing open the doors to all ages. Before there were no children around and now there can be upwards of 25 somewhere on the 26-acre property.

Open from May until Thanksgiving there are 80 sites with 67 of them seasonal. It is no longer a retirement community. It is a happening place with events every weekend such as Christmas in July, beach party, H20 rides and more.

There are games to play, boats to rent, fish to catch, a raft to dive off and Northumberland Hills trails nearby. Day passes are $5, camping is $35 and for RV’s with direct sewer hookup, water and electricity, $40.

The seasonal pass this year was $1,850 but next year, Rob says it will be $1,925.

Their expectations for their first year of business were low but the park was sold out on Canada Day. According to Rob, “We had a five-year plan but we have already passed our first four or five years. We weren’t expecting to be full the first year but it is good news that we are.”

Stephanie says their success is due to, “Word of mouth and the change to family camping. Also, the weather….people found us because Presqu’le Park was closed. We were high and dry here.”

For more info: www.castletonhills.ca: castletonhillsrvpark@outlook.com:1.905.344.7838