As per usual on a Thursday night in Colborne, it was raining.

However, Rutherflo and the Dodgers completed their first game of the playoffs.

Rutherflos Riley Minifie came out on top against the Dodgers Austin Sutcliffe and Graehme Whitehead

to take the first win from the tired Bantams who hosted the Canadian last weekend.

Rutherflos stats:

Riley Minifie – 2 home runs n single – 4 RBI

Brandon Savage n Mike Rutherford – double – 2 RBI

John Minifie – double n 2 singles – 4 RBI

Justin Bertin – double n single – 2 RBI

Jason Post, Elliot Deseure, Brandon Cane, Cory Mattson – each 2 singles

Curly Rutherford, Chris Dryburg – single a piece

Dodgers stats:

Carson Shuttleworth – triple

Graehme Whitehead – double n single

Collin Swan, Tyler Watson – single each

In the second game of the night, Brandon Landry of the Cruizers handed the Dodgers Graehme Whitehead and Austin Sutcliffe another loss.

Cruizers stats:

Dexter Barrett – 2 singles – 2 RBI

Matt Ball, Doug McNairn, Cameron Bruce – each had singles

Dodgers stats:

Carson Shuttleworth – triple

Austin Sutcliffe – 2 singles

Wyatt Groves, Matt Holmes – each had a single

The round robin playoffs continue next Thursday, August 24th

6:30 Rutherflo vs Dodgers

8:15 Rutherflo vs Cruisers

Come on out to watch some good fastball at Memorial Park in Colborne!!!