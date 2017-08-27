As per usual on a Thursday night in Colborne, it was raining.
However, Rutherflo and the Dodgers completed their first game of the playoffs.
Rutherflos Riley Minifie came out on top against the Dodgers Austin Sutcliffe and Graehme Whitehead
to take the first win from the tired Bantams who hosted the Canadian last weekend.
Rutherflos stats:
Riley Minifie – 2 home runs n single – 4 RBI
Brandon Savage n Mike Rutherford – double – 2 RBI
John Minifie – double n 2 singles – 4 RBI
Justin Bertin – double n single – 2 RBI
Jason Post, Elliot Deseure, Brandon Cane, Cory Mattson – each 2 singles
Curly Rutherford, Chris Dryburg – single a piece
Dodgers stats:
Carson Shuttleworth – triple
Graehme Whitehead – double n single
Collin Swan, Tyler Watson – single each
In the second game of the night, Brandon Landry of the Cruizers handed the Dodgers Graehme Whitehead and Austin Sutcliffe another loss.
Cruizers stats:
Dexter Barrett – 2 singles – 2 RBI
Matt Ball, Doug McNairn, Cameron Bruce – each had singles
Dodgers stats:
Carson Shuttleworth – triple
Austin Sutcliffe – 2 singles
Wyatt Groves, Matt Holmes – each had a single
The round robin playoffs continue next Thursday, August 24th
6:30 Rutherflo vs Dodgers
8:15 Rutherflo vs Cruisers
Come on out to watch some good fastball at Memorial Park in Colborne!!!
